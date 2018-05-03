Indian tennis round-up: Rutuja upsets third-seed Xun in Wuhan, Raja-Martin pair loses in France

Rutuja Bhosale upset third seed Fang Ying Xun in straight sets at the he ITF USD 25K tournament in Wuhan, China on Wednesday.

Rutuja beat the local favourite 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals. Xun had beaten Ankita Raina, the top-ranked Indian woman in singles, last week at the ITF USD 60K event in Luan.

Rutuja, ranked 445th in the WTA rankings, will take on Oman’s Fatma Al Nabhani in the quarter-final.

She also advanced to the women’s doubles semi-finals in the event. She and Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain upset top seeds Alison Bai of Australia and Jia-Jing Lu of China in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

At the ATP Challenger in Bordeaux, France, second seeds Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin of France went down to the Argentinian pair of Guillermo Durán and Máximo González.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Sunish progressed to the quarter-finals of the ITF F3 Futures event in Uganda. Sunish beat New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai 7-6 (5), 6-1 even as his compatriots Vinayak Sharma Kaza and Kunal Anand suffered straight-set defeats.

Dhruv also managed to qualify for the doubles quarter-final with partner Jayesh Pungliya. The Indian duo beat Boris Aguma of Uganda and Ibrahim Kibet Yego of Kenya 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.

Five other Indians also managed to qualify for the doubles quarter-finals at Uganda.

Here are the full results:-

Women

TOURNAMENTS RESULTS ITF Wuhan (USD 25K) * Rutuja Bhosale beat Fang Ying Xun [3] (China) 6-2, 7-5 in the second round.



DOUBLES



* Rutuja Bhosale and Emily Webley-Smith (Great Britain) beat Alison Bai (Australia) and Jia-Jing Lu (China) [1] 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Men