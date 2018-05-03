International Cricket

Ashwin should stick to off-spin and not rely heavily on variations in England, says Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann feels Ashwin will be key to India’s success in the five-Test series between the two sides later this year.

by 
File Photos

Not many would expect spinners to lead the charge when India and England cross swords in the high-profile five-match Test series in the United Kingdom in August. But former England spinner Graeme Swann believes his country is the best place to bowl for an off-spinner. He also thinks Ravichandran Ashwin could play a key role in India’s campaign.

“Ravi Ashwin should relish his chances in England,” Swann told reporters on the sidelines of promotional event for a collaboration between ESPN and Massive restaurants in Mumbai. “I had my best returns in England. A lot of the time because people don’t expect you to do much but we’ve seen over the years that spin bowling and England go hand-in-hand,” added Swann, who is considered to be one of England’s foremost spinners.

The 39-year-old reasoned that unlike Australia, England offers enough purchase for a spinner as the match progresses. He also said that Ashwin’s traditional bowling style make him a prime candidate to cause havoc through the English batting line-up.

“Ashwin sticks to the old-fashioned game-plan of land the ball in the same place every ball. Then your subtle variations come into it. In the long haul in the long game, that’s how you bowl in Test cricket,” added Swann, who has played 60 Tests for England and took 255 wickets at an average of 29.96.

The Englishman, however, cautioned the India star from relying heavily on variations, citing the Tamil Nadu bowler’s recent experiments with leg-spin.

“To be honest Ravi Ashwin should stick to his off-spin with his carrom ball,” said Swann. “In England, it’s not about variations, wickets are so slow, they generally don’t work. It’s about consistency. Wearing the batsman down and letting the pitch do your work,” he added.

‘Ashwin’s a brilliant bowler’

Ashwin, a former No 1 Test bowler, is one of the most experienced bowlers in India’s probables and is expected to be picked in the squad for the five-Test series. However, in recent months, the 30-year-old has fallen out of favour with the selectors at least in the limited-overs team. With wrist spinners performing well during India’s tour of South Africa, there is chance that the Indian team management might go for a fresh approach for the crucial series in England.

The off-spinner was used sparingly in the keenly-contested series in South Africa, which India lost by a 2-1 margin. Ashwin, along with fellow off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja, had proved ineffective during India’s Champions Trophy campaign in England last year that saw them lose to Pakistan in the final. The duo has since been replaced by wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the limited-overs teams.

Swann, though, isn’t entirely confident if wrist-spinners can make a telling impact in the series as he feels bowling in England requires an effectiveness that only a few players like Shane Warne, Abdul Qadir or Yasir Shah have got.

“The trick is that in England you’ve to get people on the front foot, because the wicket’s slightly slow, so as soon as you’re slightly short, you get murdered around the ground,” said Swann.

“Why Yasir did really well for Pakistan is that he bowled quick leg spin. He didn’t allow batsmen to go on the back-foot. So, if they heed the advice of Shah, [wrist spinners] could have a very good time,” he added.

Swann, instead, feels Ashwin holds all the necessary cards to produce a series-altering performance.

“In Test cricket, when you’ve got the last day of a game, and your team knows only wickets can win you the game, as a spinner then all the pressure is on you,” Swann said. “You get thrown the ball and [are] told to go and win the game. And if you’re just going to play T20 cricket, you’re no way going to know how to do it. You’re going to panic.

“Ashwin has got that. He’s done it time and time again in India. He has to do it a few times overseas to convince himself that he can do it. But, I know he can, he’s a brilliant bowler,” Swann added.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.