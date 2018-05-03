2018 World Cup

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold included in England’s 23-man World Cup 2018 squad

Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere will be missing from the England plane to the tournament in Russia next month.

by 
Reuters

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in England’s 23-man squad for the World Cup as Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were confirmed as the big-name casualties.

It was widely reported on Tuesday that England manager Gareth Southgate would leave out on-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Both players will be missing from the England plane to the tournament in Russia next month, but Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold will be on the flight as Southgate opted for a youthful selection.

He named Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in place of Hart and called up Manchester City’s Fabian Delph, who can play at left-back or in midfield, to take over from Wilshere.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was included despite missing out in recent friendlies, while there was no place for Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, who has recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Chelsea’s young midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has earned selection after an impressive season on loan at Crystal Palace.

“I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about,” Southgate said.

“It is a young group, but with some really important senior players so I feel the balance of the squad is good, both in terms of its experience, its character and also the positional balance.

“We have a lot of energy and athleticism in the team, but players that are equally comfortable in possession of the ball and I think people can see the style of play we’ve been looking to develop.

“The selection process has been over months really, it’s not just been the last few weeks.

“We feel the team are improving and we want to continue that momentum.”

England face Panama, Tunisia and Belgium in their World Cup group stage matches.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.