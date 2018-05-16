Manchester United earned more than champions City from Premier League broadcast revenue

Manchester City may have had a record-breaking Premier League season but the recently crowned champions were pipped in earnings from the division by neighbours Manchester United.
United, who finished second, received £149.77 million (Rs 1,376 crore) from the Premier League in broadcast revenue, according to a BBC report. The club, which last won the Premier League title in 2012-’13, received £328,491 (Rs 4 crore) more than Manchester City because two more of their matches were shown live on television in the United Kingdom.
As many as 28 of Manchester United’s Premier League matches were shown live on TV in the UK last season, the same as Liverpool and Arsenal. Manchester City’s matches were screened 26 times, along with 2016-’17 champions Chelsea. This meant that Arsenal ended up earning more than Chelsea despite finishing one spot below them in the table.
Premier League clubs received £2.42 billion (Rs 22,217 crore) in total in broadcast revenue. The breakup of the broadcast revenue paid to a club is as follows: 50% is shared equally between clubs, 25% is shared based on the number of live UK television matches, and the rest is distributed based on league position.
Apart from the UK broadcast deal, Premier League clubs also earn from central commercial revenues and international broadcasting revenues, the report said.