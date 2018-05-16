Live IPL 11

IPL 11, SRH vs KKR live: Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first, Bhuvi returns

Two-time champions KKR are placed third in the standings and a win will assure them of a play-off spot.

by 

Will Dinesh Karthik & Co beat table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad and enter the play-offs? Read the preview here.

Live updates

After 3 overs, SRH 36/0
Andre Russell also delivers an expensive over as 20 runs come off it. Shreevats Goswami shows his class by smashing him for a huge six and two boundaries in the over. Dhawan looks impressed at the other end. Kolkata need wickets.

After 2 overs, SRH 16/0
An expensive first over by Krishna as 16 runs come off it including two boundaries. Dhawan is looking dangerous out there. Kolkata need to get his wicket early on.

After 1 over, SRH 5/0
A positive start for Kolkata as five runs come off Rana’s first over. A superb boundary by Dhawan though. Prasidh Krishna to bowl the second over.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami come out to open for Hyderabad. Nitish Rana to bowl the first over for Kolkata. Will this move come good for Knight Riders?

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvi Kumar

Kolkata playing XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Javon Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Two changes for Hyderabad as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Carlos Brathwaite are in. Alex Hales and Basil Thampi miss out.

Piyush Chawla comes in for Shivam Mavi.

07:15 pm: The form of their bowlers will be a cause of concern for Hyderabad. They have conceded more than 180 in their last three matches.

07:00 pm: Kolkata have not won more than two matches on the trot. They have won their last two matches – against Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. So can they register their first hat-trick of wins this season?

06:45 pm:

Head-to-head

Matches: 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 8

06:30 pm: Hyderabad were the first team to secure a top-two berth in the standings. After six wins on the trot, Hyderabad have lost their last two matches. Kolkata are on 14 points, and a win in this match will guarantee them a place in the top four.

