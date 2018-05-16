Indian hockey

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey final: Indian women face tough test against sturdy Korean defence

India are unbeaten at the tournament so far but in Korea, they face

by 
Yan Huckendubler / PTI

Sunita Lakra and Co will look to defend their title against hosts South Korea at the fifth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final in Donghae City on Sunday.

They have been unbeaten so far in the tournament, even beating the higher-ranked Chinese 3-1 in their second match. But the match against South Korea – a dead rubber – on Saturday was their toughest. For, the Korean defence is like Fort Knox and, if Saturday’s game is anything to go by, the Indians, without the services of Rani Rampal, will have to work harder than they did against other teams to score.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne, before Saturday’s game, had said, “It is not always easy to play against a team who play with 11 players in their circle. To make the game favorable to us, we need to score more PCs and ensure we don’t miss easy goals.”

On Saturday, even if it was an inconsequential match, the Koreans faltered not even once to give away an easy chance. Even the penalty corners didn’t go India’s way until the fourth quarter when young Lalremsiami scored off a deflection to equalise the score and keep her team’s unbeaten streak alive.

But Marijne had also indicated before the match that his team wouldn’t play to its maximum potential. His team was considerably slower in Saturday’s game as compared to their first three matches in the tournament.

Another area that Marijne would want his team to rectify is the vulnerability in defence during intense counter-attacks. Even in the first three wins, the women in blue slipped up in their defence, allowing the opposition to penetrate the circle after losing the ball. But this seems to be a necessary gamble to create more chances.

“The Koreans like to play high press. It will be important for us to not let that pressure affect our game and we need to ensure we don’t make mistakes in our own half. Besides this, we will need to move the ball fast to create space,” Marijne had said.

Victory on Sunday without some of their senior players and regular skipper will boost the morale of this team ahead of the World Cup and the all-important Asian Games.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.