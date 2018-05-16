Golf: SSP Chawrasia misses cut in Belgium knockout tournament

India’s SSP Chawrasia missed the cut with rounds of 77-71 on the second day of the inaugural Belgian Knockout golf tournament at Antwerp.
Chawrasia, who had two double bogeys in his first round 77 was much better on second, but it was not enough to carry him through to the knockout stage. The top 64 players, after two rounds, entered the knockout stage, where they will play nine-hole matches and the winner will proceed to the subsequent round.
Home heroes Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters all cruised into the weekend after making the cut. Day Two came to a dramatic conclusion as an 11-man play-off took place to decide the final eight players to progress.
Jorge Campillo, one of the most in-form players on the European Tour with four top five finishes this season, emerged as the top seed as the Spaniard boasted the 36-hole lead on eight under par following two 67s.
Baisoya lies 26th at Asia-Pacific Classic in China
Honey Baisoya was unable to cash in on a fine start in the third round of the USD 300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic and was lying 26th in Henan, China. The young Indian carded an even par 72 and is now 4-under 212 and tied-26th, three places below where he was a round earlier. The other Indian, S Chikkarangappa (73), who made the cut, was lying T-50 at even par 216.
John Catlin of the US stayed on course to win his maiden Asian Tour title after carding a three-under-par 69.
He had six birdies against three bogeys to lead with a 13-under-par 203 total at the St Andrews Golf Club. Adam Blyth of Australia was just a shot behind the leader after signing a 68.