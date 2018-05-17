Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to enter play-offs

Kolkata Knight Riders made the play-offs of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Opting to bat, Hyderabad were restricted to 172/9. Playing in their crucial final league game, Kolkata held their nerves to chase down a target of 173 with two balls to spare.
Kolkata bowler Prasidh Krishna’s three wickets in the last over was highlight of their rally with the ball. Then openers Chrish Lynn and Sunil Narine’s scintillating start, scoring 52 runs in 3.4 overs, headlined the two-time winners’ response with the bat.
While Lynn struck a brisk 55 off 43 balls with three sixes and four boundaries, Narine smashed 29 in just 10 to set up KKR’s chase. Robin Uthappa contributed 45 off 34 balls, as the visitors became the third team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings and their Hyderabad.
Losing Lynn’s wicket pegged back KKR for a while. They required 52 in the last six overs but a six each by skipper Dinesh Karthik and Uthappa brought the equation down to 26 off 24 balls. Uthappa and Andre Russell got out with the job yet to be done, but Karthik was there to see his team through.
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the hosts with 50 off 39 balls, while Kane Williamson blazed away to 36 in just 17 balls, hitting three sixes. The Sunrisers were off to a brisk start as Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami (35) added 79 runs in 8.4 overs, an opening record for the home team this season.
But KKR, who needed a win in their last league game to make the play-offs on their own, staged a fight back as SRH managed just 45 runs in the last seven overs. The hosts, who have already qualified for the play-offs, were past the 100-run mark in the 11th over. The 22-year-old Prasidh was the most successful bowler for KKR, returning exceptional figures of 4/30 in four overs.