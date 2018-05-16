Indian Golf round-up: Lahiri slips in Texas, Baisoya finishes Tied-31st in Henan

Anirban Lahiri missed a bunch of putts in windy conditions to return a one-over-72 card as he slipped from Tied-20 to Tied-42 on the third day of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, Texas.

Lahiri opened with a birdie but overall had three birdies against four bogeys in his 72 and is now 6-under 2017 for 54 holes.

On a day when the Trinity Forest course played tough and made scoring difficult in windy conditions as gusts touched upto 30 mile per hour, 34-year-old seasoned Marc Leishman (69) shared the lead with 21-year-old Aaron Wise, who was second last week. They were both at 17-under 196.

The players will go out in groups of three using split tees for the fourth straight day.

Lahiri started with a birdie and but bogeyed second and fifth but a birdie on eighth meant he turned in even. Back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th were followed by a birdie on Par-5 14th. He had a few three-putts and the conditions made even 10-footers and under very challenging.

A day earlier the cut fell at 4-under when the conditions were mor bening and good for scoring. Despite tough conditions Wise and Leishman shot sub-70 rounds and were four clear of the field.

Matt Jones (68) and Kevin Na (69) are four back at 13-under while Jimmy Walker (70) and Brian Gay (72) at 12-under have an outside shot at five back.

Jordan Spieth (71) is at 7-under and 10 shots behind the co-leaders.

With the wind going his way, Wise recorded the first 400-plus-yard drive of the week on the ninth hole. Leishman, who went winless nearly five years between wins, won twice in a span of six months last season and if he wins, it could be three wins in 14 months.

Baisoya finishes Tied-31st in Asia-Pacific golf in China

Honey Baisoya went one-over par to finish Tied-31st on the final day of the $300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic at Henan, China on Sunday.

It was a disappointing show for the youngster, who started the week with a fine 67 and Tied-2nd but thereafter shot 73-72-73 to finish at 3-under 285. He was the better of the two Indians, who made the cut this week.

The other Indian, S Chikkarangappa (74) totalled 2-over 290 and ended T-55th.

Baisoya, a two-time winner on Indian domestic PGTI Tour where he has won six times overall, had one birdie and two bogeys.

American John Catlin won his maiden Asian Tour title after carding a final-round three-under-par 69. The 27-year-old overcame a nervous start as he dropped two shots on his opening nine holes.

He recovered scoring birdies on holes 11, 13 and 14 before holding on for his maiden Asian Tour win at 16-under-par 272 total at the St Andrews Golf Club. Catlin took home a winner’s purse of $54,000 and rose from 44th to 20th place on the Habitat for Humanity Standings.

Thailand’s Natipong Srithong (66) and Australia’s Adam Blyth (70) shared second place, two shots behind Catlin. Natipong shot six birdies during his flawless round while Blyth rued his bogey at the 10th, which took away his momentum in his chase for the title.

Shohei Hasegawa of Japan finished in lone fourth after carding a 69. Andrew Martin of Australia and Miguel Carballo of Argentina shared fifth place, while Canada’s Justin Shin was a further shot behind in lone seventh place.

With inputs from PTI