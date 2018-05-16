Indian tennis round-up: Sumit loses in French Open qualifiers, Raja-Martin in Lyon Open QF

Sumit Nagal fought hard in the Roland Garros qualifiers before bowing down to Slovakia’s Martin Kližan on Monday.
Sumit, ranked 223rd in the world, took the first set 6-4 against the world No 117 before losing the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.
Purav Raja and his French partner Fabrice Martin made it to the men’s doubles quarter-final of Lyon Open. Raja and Martin beat USA’s Jackson Withrow and Chile’s Hans Podlipnik-Castillo 7-6, 7-6.
Among the women, Sowjanya Bavisetti dropped a set before winning her qualifying round match against Sweden’s Linnea Malmqvist at the ITF event in Changwon, Korea.
Here’s all the results:-
Women
Qualifying rounds at:-
ITF Changwon, Korea (USD 25K): Sowjanya Bavisetti beat Linnea Malmqvist (Sweden) [6] 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
ITF Les Franqueses del Valles, Spain (USD 25K): Pranjala Yadlapalli [2] beat Theo Gravouil (France) [12] 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.
ITF Antalya, Turkey (USD 15K): Jennifer Luikham [6] beat Maileen Nuudi (Estonia) 7-6(3) retired in the first round.
Men
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|Lyon Open (ATP 250 series)
|* Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin (France) beat Jackson Withrow (USA) and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (Chile) 7-6, 7-6 in the round of 16.
|ITF Singapore F2 Futures (USD 15K)
| * Karunuday Singh beat Ben Patael (Israel) 3-6, 7-5, 2-0 (retired) in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Karunuday Singh and Soichiro Moritani (Japan) [3] lost to Jose Daniel Bendeck (Colombia) and Connor Farren (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 4-10 in the first round.
Qualifying rounds at:-
French Open: Sumit Nagal lost to Martin Kližan (Slovakia) 6-4, 6-1.