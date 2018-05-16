All-women crew of INSV Tarini return to India after historic global circumnavigation

The all-women crew of INSV Tarini returned to India after completing a historic global circumnavigation voyage on Monday.

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini entered Goa harbor on competition of the expedition titled ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, over eight months after being flagged off on September 10 by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an Indian all-women crew. The vessel was skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, along with Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta, stated a press release by the Indian Navy.

#NavikaSagarParikrama It is a staggering achievement at many levels - for the @indiannavy that conceived & steered the initiative, for Indian women who just broke one more glass ceiling, for all those involved with the odyssey for daring to dream big 2/n pic.twitter.com/UoAuII0QxZ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 21, 2018

The ISNV Tarini covered over 22,000 nautical miles in the 254-day long voyage, spanning five countries – Australia, New Zealand, Falkland Islands (UK), South Africa and Mauritius. The voyage fulfilled all the criteria of circumnavigation, which are: crossing the Equator twice, crossing all Longitudes, as also the three great capes (Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and Cape of Good Hope).

The journey was covered in six legs with halts at all ports, namely Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands), Cape Town (South Africa) and Port Louis (Mauritius), continued the release.

“We knew at the very start of this voyage that we had a daunting task ahead. However, the many challenges we encountered brought in a new found strength from within, which we ourselves never knew we were capable of. Our close bonding helped us overcome those difficult times,” Skipper Lt Commander Vartika Joshi was quoted as saying on her return.

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff said, “The grit and determination displayed by these young women officers would definitely encourage future generations to take on daunting challenges and strive for success”.

The INSV Tarini is a 56-foot sailing vessel built in India and inducted in the Indian Navy in February 2017. The officers will now head to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.