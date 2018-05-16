Juventus women make it a double Scudetto for the club in debut season

Juventus’ women’s team made it a double title celebration for the Turin giants by winning the Serie A crown in their first season.

After 120 years of having men’s teams, the club – also known as The Old Lady of Turin – had fielded an elite women’s team this season.

Rita Guarino’s side beat Brescia 5-4 on penalties in the Italian league play-off on Sunday night after the match ended goalless after extra-time.

“Now we really enter the history of this club!,” said 29-year-old defender Sara Gama, who arrived from two-time champions Brescia this season.

Juventus and Brescia finished first and second in the league stage this season, with the former edging ahead of the twice Serie A champions on goal difference. Both sides finished with 20 wins and two losses, ending up on 60 points. However, Juventus were solid at the back, only conceding nine goals in 22 matches.

Former Brescia striker and Italy international Barbara Bonansea top scored for Juventus with 19 goals, as the team, coached by former Italy player Rita Guarino, scored 64 goals for the season.

The team will play their first Champions League campaign next season, after ensuring European qualification back in March.

Juventus men’s team won a seventh straight Serie A title this season, the 34th in their history.

