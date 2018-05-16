West Bengal’s Shreya Chakraborty stuns top seed Bhakti Parwani at U-16 tennis Nationals

Unseeded Shreya Chakraborty of West Bengal created the biggest upset of the event as she knocked out top-seeded Bhakti Parwani of Gujarat 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 to enter the third round of the girls’ event at the 12th Ramesh Desai Memorial tennis Nationals for boys and girls under the age of 16 in Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
Ten upsets were recorded with as many as six coming in the girls’ event. Maharashtra girl Akanksha Nitture accounted for fifth-seeded Lakshmi Vutukuru 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 while Telangana’s Sanjana Sirimalla out-rallied sixth seeded Bela Tamhankar 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Rutuja Chaphalkar (13) of Maharashtra outwitted seventh seeded Srujana Rayarala of Telangana 6-2, 6-1. Vipasha Meheraousted eighth seeded Gargi Pawar 6-3, 6-1, while Gujarat’s unseeded Bhakti Shah got past 16th seeded Hrudaya Shah of Maharashtra 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, it said.
Among the boys, unseeded Nishant Dabas thrashed fifth seeded S Boopathy of Tamil Nadu 6-0, 6-1. In more upsets,Sammr Raina rallied past eleventh seeded Nikhil Tirumale 7-5, 6-1 while local boy Amaan Tezabwala accounted for 15th seeded Rajesh Kannan RS 6-2, 6-3 to make it to the third round.