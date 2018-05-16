IPL 11

Faf showed why experience counts: MS Dhoni hails du Plessis’s ‘brilliant’ knock

Du Plessis’s 67 off 42 balls helped CSK pulled off a 2-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad after being down at 92 for 7.

by 
Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Experience is worth its weight in gold and that’s where Faf du Plessis made the difference with a match-winning knock to guide Chennai Super Kings to their seventh IPL final on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The men in yellow pulled off a two-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in what has been a fairy tale comeback into the league.

Du Plessis’ 67 off 42 balls enabled CSK to chase down a tricky target of 140 in 19.1 overs after being down at 92 for 7.

“Faf’s innings, is where experience counts. It’s not easy when you don’t play a lot of games but I always say you need to train your mind as well. That’s where the experience comes in. You visualise what your role is, how you can contribute and Faf has been brilliant,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni said that one good thing was that they would have had a second chance even if they would have lost.

“I am always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives us that liberty to have one more game,” Dhoni says.

“If we would have lost, you still give yourself a second chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. We kept losing wickets, and so we had to push ourselves. Losing three-four wickets in the middle always puts you on pressure. Plus, they have a mystery bowler (Rashid),” he added.

Sunrisers now have another chance to make the final, when they will play the second Qualifier against either Kolkata Knight Riders or Rajasthan Royals, which will be decided in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI

