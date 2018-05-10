Badminton

Yamaguchi snatches win away from Saina as Japan knock India out of Uber Cup with 5-0 victory

India exited the team championship with one win out of three group matches.

by 
AFP

The Indian women’s badminton team’s Uber Cup 2018 campaign came to an early end on Wednesday as Japan thrashed them 5-0 in their final tie of the group.

India needed to beat Japan to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals after losing to Canada in the opener but could not win a single match in the best-of-five tie.

Saina Nehwal, ranked 10th in the world, had the best chance of getting India on the scorecard as she took on the world No 2 Akane Yamaguchi in the first singles match.

Yamaguchi started off the stronger of the two shuttlers and raced to a 19-12 lead in the first game, before Nehwal switched on and won seven of the next eight points to reduce the gap to 20-19. Yamaguchi managed to close out the game 21-19 but the momentum was with Nehwal, which she carried into the second game.

Nehwal was completely on top of Yamaguchi in the second game as she kept the Japanese moving and unleashed a smash for the kill. From a lead of 12-9, Nehwal won nine straight points to take the match into a decider. The Indian was also helped by playing on the side of the court that was most conducive to the drift in the arena.

It was more of the same in the third game as Nehwal continued to control the rallies. After the players switched ends, with Nehwal leading 11-8, Yamaguchi tried to change her pace and got a lot more aggressive but that could not stop Nehwal from grabbing four match points at 20-16.

The match seemed to be in Nehwal’s pocket but she incredibly lost the next six points on the trot as Yamaguchi snatched the victory away. The world No 2 won 21-19, 9-21, 22-20 to give Japan a 1-0 lead.

The rest of the Indians stood no chance against the much higher-ranked opponents. Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant conceded their doubles match 15-21, 6-21 to world No 4 pair Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi, before world champion Nozomi Okuhara put the tie out of India’s reach by beating the 16-year-old Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka 21-10, 21-13.

J Meghana then had to team up with the rookie Vaishnavi Bhale for the second doubles match as her regular partner Poorvisha S Ram had skipped the match on account of being under the weather. Meghana and Vaishnavi lost to the world No 5 pair Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 8-21, 17-21.

World No 17 Sayaka Takahashi then helped Japan complete the 5-0 rout as she beat the 115th-ranked Anura Prabhudesai 21-12, 21-7 in the third singles match. India were never expected to beat Japan but the lack of fight shown – except Nehwal – was disappointing.

The Indian men’s team on Tuesday had shown tremendous resolve in their final Thomas Cup group match against nine-time champions China, which was not reflected in the 0-5 scoreline. None of that passion was visible in the women.

India thereby exited the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals after the group stage. Japan and Canada progressed to the quarter-finals from Group A.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.