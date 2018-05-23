IPL Eliminator 1, KKR vs RR Live: Lynn falls to Gopal as Kolkata lose fourth wicket
Playing at Eden Gardens, Dinesh Karthik’s side have momentum having won each of their last three games.
The rampant Kolkata Knight Riders have won three on the trot leading up to this fixture. Will Rajasthan Royals upset the odds today?
Read the preview between KKR and Rajasthan Royals here
Live updates
KKR 57/4 in 9 Overs
Time-out is signalled and Shubman Gill faces his biggest test till date. Outstanding from all the Rajasthan bowlers. Ish Sodhi is getting the ball to turn by a mile and has conceded just seven from his first two overs.
WICKET! KKR 51/4 in 8 Overs
No end to Kolkata’s worries as Lynn, under pressure to accelerate, drives the ball back to the bowler and it’s a simple return catch. Gopal, like Gowtham, also gets off to a fine start and there is an air of disbelief around the stadium. The batsmen are falling like nine pins.
C Lynn c & b Gopal 18 (22)
KKR 46/3 in 6 Overs
Big over for Kolkata. Undakat goes wide outside the off-stump and he is spanked for three boundaries in the over. DK accounted for two of those, easing the pressure on his side. Lynn latched onto a slow delivery from a similar length and pierced the ball through the off-side ring. Fourteen from the over.
KKR 32/3 in 5 Overs
Gowtham is getting sharp turn from a good length and Lynn continues to labour with spin. The Karnataka all-rounder bowls yet another fine over, giving away just four from it. Meanwhile, DK has started proceedings with a classy flick to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
WICKET! KKR 24/3 in 3.4 Overs
More joy for Rajasthan in the City of Joy. Rana, caught in two minds, pulls in vain and it ends up being a poor shot under the circumstances. The ball loops to Undakat at mid-on, who takes a simple catch and the visiting side are cock-a-hoop. Poor application from Kolkata.
N Rana c Unadkat b Archer 3 (5)
WICKET! KKR 17/2 in 2.1 Overs
Another one goes and Rajasthan are on fire! Gowtham’s dream start continues after Uthappa, trying to work the ball down the leg side, gets a top edge and Gowtham plucks a smart return catch. The bowler jumped full length to hang on to the ball. The capacity crowd at Eden Gardens is stunned in silence.
R Uthappa c & b Gowtham 3 (7)
KKR 17/1 in 2 Overs
Archer starts well as Lynn was beaten in his pace and his pull shot nearly landed in the palms of Unadkat at mid-on but it fell just short. Archer generated movement and pace that rushed both batsmen during the over. Tidy stuff from the pacer apart from the two wides down the leg side.
WICKET! KKR 4/1 in 0.2 Overs
What a start to the game! The first ball is spanked through the covers for a four. Gowtham delivers a quicker delivery next up and Narine, stepping down the track, is beaten in the pace and Klaasen whips off the bails in a flash.
S Narine st Klaasen b Gowtham 4 (2)
Lineups:
KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Javon Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
RR: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin
06:30 pm: Toss – Ajinkya Rahane opts to bowl first. Both teams remained unchanged from their last group game. “The pressure is on KKR as they are playing at home,” says Ajinkya Rahane.
Hello and welcome. As we all come to terms with Mr 360 AB de Villiers hanging up his boots, there is an eliminator that we gear up to watch at the Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes have mixed this season, having blown hot and cold throughout and sneaking into the playoffs through the back door.
Kolkata Knight Riders have picked up form at the right time and come into this game with three wins on the bounce. Kolkata got off to an indifferent start before gathering steam in the business end of the group stages. The two capains are enjoying fortunes that range on the extreme. Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to get any momentum going in this campaign while Dinesh Karthik has been in stunning form, leading his team to victory batting second.
Rajasthan lost both their encounters against Kolkata this season.