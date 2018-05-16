Tejaswini Sawant pips compatriot Anjum Moudgil to win gold at Munich Shooting meet

India rifle shooter Tejaswini Sawant bagged gold in the Women’s 50m Rifle Prone event, on the opening day of competition at the year’s fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage, being staged at Munich’s Olympic Shooting Range.
The win comes on back of her gold at the recently concluded Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Tejaswini shot 621.4 to pip compatriot Anjum Moudgil, who shot 621.2 to win silver in the event.
It was a good day at the office for India as as Chain Singh also won silver in the Men’s 50m Rifle Prone event, shooting a score of 627.9 to finish behind USA’s Matthew Emmons, who took Gold with a score of 628.9.
Shreya Saxena finished ninth in the Women’s Prone event with a score of 619.1 while in the Men’s event, Gagan Narang and Sanjeev Rajput shot scores of 621.7 and 621.2 to end in 32nd and 34th positions respectively.
Thursday will see the first of the 10 Olympic event finals, with the Women’s 10m Air Rifle final scheduled on the day. The trio of Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh and Anjum Moudgil will spearhead India’s challenge in the event.
The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.
It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.
For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.
It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.
It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.
In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.
