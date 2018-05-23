Badminton: Top seeds Aakarshi Kashyap, Aman Sanjay reach pre-quarters of junior ranking tournament

Top seeds Aakarshi Kashyap and Aman Farogh Sanjay both reached the pre-quarterfinals of the All India Junior Ranking Tournament in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.
Kashyap, 16, had a tough time in her opening-round match against Kaivalya Lakshmi Yadavalli before coming through 21-17, 14-21, 21-12, but then eased to a 21-8, 21-10 win against Ananya Praveen in the second round.
The girls singles second seed, Purva Barve, however had to exit the tournament after the first round itself as she lost to Smit Toshniwal 21-10, 15-21, 21-14.
In the boys singles, Aman beat Anay Shirpurkar 21-18, 21-15 in the first round, while he was stretched a bit by Monimughda Rajkonwar 21-12, 25-23 in the second.
Second seed Alap Mishra won his first-round match 21-7, 21-18 against Yovan Dabas, before beating Jayant Rana 21-11, 21-14 in the second.
Earlier, the second-ranked Indian junior BM Rahul Bharadwaj pulled out of the tournament because of a knee injury.