Indian Football

Delhi-based Sudeva buy 85% stake in Spanish fourth-tier side Olimpic Xativa

CD Olimpic de Xativa are a Spanish fourth-tier club founded in 1932 and play their home games at La Murta in the Valencia region.

by 
Wikimedia Commons

Sudeva, the owners of Sudeva Moonlight FC, a club which played in the I-League second division in 2017, have brought a majority stake in CD Olimpic de Xativa, a Spanish Tercera Division club.

The Tercera Division is the fourth tier of Spanish football, and is divided into 18 regions, each of which contains 20 to 22 teams. Olimpic Xativa, founded in 1932, play in the Group 6 – Valencian Community region, and finished seventh, failing to reach the promotion play-offs.

Speaking to The Field, Anuj Gupta, co-founder of Sudeva confirmed the development and stated that his aim is to give Indian players a chance to play league football in Spain. “Every Indian player who goes to Spain wants to play in the top division there. We are not ready for that. But can they play at Olimpic Xativa? Yes, I think we’re ready for that.”

Another reason for buying Olimpic Xativa in particular was that the club was a registered company and not an association, like most other Spanish clubs. Gupta and Sudeva snapped up 85% of the shares in Olimpic Xativa and have consequently, become the majority owners of the club.

“I looked for clubs across North and South Spain. I took into consideration the temperature factor, something which would be comfortable for Indians. This is located in the Valencia region and it suits Indians well,” added Gupta. Olimpic play at the Campo de Futbol La Murta ground in Xativa, Valencia, which can hold upto 9000 people.

Gupta also plans to bid for an I-League spot via corporate entry, if and when the All India Football Federation invites entries for the new season later this year.

Sudeva was started in 2014, by Gupta and Vijay Hakari, and bought Moonlight FC, a Delhi senior division club. The club also runs a residential academy in the Delhi-NCR region and also field teams in the Under-18, U-15 and U-13 categories.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.