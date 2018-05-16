Champions League

‘Finals are for winning, nothing else’: Klopp in misery after Champions League defeat

Klopp admitted he was shell-shocked by Loris Karius’s costly mistakes in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid

by 
FBL-GER-EUR-C1-HOFFENHEIM-LIVERPOOL | DANIEL ROLAND / AFP

Devastated Jurgen Klopp admitted he was shell-shocked by Loris Karius’s costly mistakes in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday. Liverpool goalkeeper Karius played a huge role in his side’s misery in Kiev as he gifted Madrid two goals.

The 24-year-old handed Karim Benzema the opening goal when he threw the ball against the France forward and it rebounded into the net. Then, with Liverpool hoping to snatch a late equaliser, Karius let Gareth Bale’s long-range effort slip through his grasp and into the net. Karius was in tears afer the final whistle, but tellingly not one of Liverpool’s shattered players went over to immediately console him.

Only Madrid’s jubilant stars acknowledged the German’s angst before, still sobbing uncontrollably, he went toward Liverpool’s supporters to hold his hands up in an attempt to apologise for his blunders. While he wouldn’t publicly condemn Karius, Reds boss Klopp made it clear the difference in the match was the mistakes made by the man he signed from Mainz in 2016.

“Yeah, what can I say? Loris knows it, everybody knows it. It’s a shame, in a game like this and after a season like this. I really feel for him, he is a fantastic boy,” Klopp said. “The first one...I don’t know. The second one came because of the first one. It is really difficult to get rid of bad thoughts in your mind in a game like this.”

Aside from Karius’s woeful display, the other crucial turning point was the first half injury suffered by Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool forward was forced off after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in a challenge with Real defender Sergio Ramos. Klopp admitted the loss of Liverpool’s 44-goal star was a huge blow to his team’s confidence.

“The situation with Ramos and Mo was really bad a shock for the team. You could see that, Madrid immediately came up,” he said.

Bale’s brilliant overhead kick had put Madrid 2-1 ahead as Klopp endured his sixth successive final defeat – a painful run that includes losing the 2013 Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich.

“Finals are for winning, nothing else. We started well, exactly like we wanted,” Klopp said. “But the Bale bicycle kick was unbelievable. The boys did their best, but it was not the best script for us tonight.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.