Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap enters final of All India Junior Ranking Tournament

Boys singles top seed Aman Farogh Sanjay was knocked out in the semi-finals.

Maharashtra Badminton Association

Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap had no trouble getting past Dipti Kuity of Gujarat in the semi-finals of the All India Junior Ranking Tournament in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The junior national champion beat the 12th seed 21-8, 21-18 in 32 minutes to enter the final.

In the other girls singles semi-final, which was a battle between two qualifiers, Kavipriya S defeated Medha Shashidharan 21-14, 21-8 to reach the summit clash.

Boys singles top seed Aman Farogh Sanjay was, however, knocked out in the semi-finals by qualifier Priyanshu Rajawat after a gruelling match that lasted an hour. Rajawat came back from a game down to win 12-21, 21-16, 24-22. In the final, Rajawat will take on fifth seed Kiran George, who defeated fourth seed Orijit Chaliha 21-11, 21-15.

Over in the doubles, Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile has the opportunity of winning two titles at the tournament after reaching the finals of boys and mixed doubles. Sri Krishna first teamed up with Srishti Jupudi to win their mixed doubles semi-final against Abhyansh Singh and Shruti Mishra 21-14, 21-9. He then partnered with Vishnuvardhan Goud to win their boys doubles semi 21-13, 21-18 against Shubham Patel and Balkeshwari Yadav.

