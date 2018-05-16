Indian hockey

Hockey India names 48 players for women's national camp ahead of Spain tour

After ending their Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a silver medal, the Indian team will regroup for camp under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

Hockey India

Hockey India named 48 players for the senior women national camp to be held from May 28 to June 9 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru ahead of the Spain Tour and FIH Women’s World Cup, on Saturday.

After ending their Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a silver medal, the Indian team will regroup for the training camp under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne on Monday. The team will make use of this short preparatory camp that concludes on June 9 to assess their performance and work on the short comings ahead of the Spain Tour that begins on June 10.

“We will use this camp to further improve our fitness and evaluate the Asian Champions Trophy performance. We will also continue to work closely with the psychologist to improve the mental skills both individually and the team,” said Marijne.

“The girls have played quite a lot of matches over the past two months and we need to be careful with their work load to ensure they are fresh mentally and physically,” he added.

List of players

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati, Chanchal, Sonal Minj, Jaspreet Kaur.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Deepika, Neelu Dadiya, Mahima Choudhary, Kanika Raj, Manmeet Kaur, S.P. Kruthika, Nisha.

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Ramwala Maitri, Anuja Singh, Anajali HR, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Puja Yadav, Karishma Yadav.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Preeti Dubey, Reena Khokhar, Siddhi Singh, Leelavathy Mallamada, Soundarya Yendela, Birajani Ekka.

