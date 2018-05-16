ISSF World Cup: Anjum Moudgil finishes sixth after faltering in the 50m rifle 3 positions final

Anjum Moudgil reached her second International Shooting Sport Federation Word Cup final of the year, only to finish sixth in the women’s rifle 3 positions on Sunday.

On the fourth day of competition in Munich, Moudgil became India’s third finalist of the competition when she shot 1177 in qualifying to make it to the eight-woman final in sixth place. She remained in the contention for a medal till the 40th shot of the 45-shot final, but a 9.2 on her 41st meant she finished in the same position in which she had qualified. She was eliminated with a final with a score of 413.4.

Meanwhile, Nithyanadam Gaayathri had to endure heartbreak earlier in the event, when her qualification round score of 1176, placed her ninth, just two inner 10s short of 35-year old Iranian, Elaheh Ahmadi, who qualified eighth with the same score.

Ahmadi, the oldest shooter in the field, went on to win the gold with a final round score of 455.4. Two Chinese shooters, Chen Dongqi and Rio silver medalist Zhang Binbin won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the other events of the day, Heena Sidhu was the best Indian finisher in the women’s 10m air pistol, shooting a score of 574 in qualifying to place 17th. Mahima Agrawal shot 570 to finish 36th while Manu Bhaker shot 567 to end in 47th position.

In the men’s rapid fire pistol, Gurpreet Singh and Anish Bhanwala, both shot identical scores of 571 out of 600 in qualifying to fall well short of the top six while Neeraj Kumar’s score of 549 was even lower.

Monday will be the last day of competition and has two mixed team event finals lined up, the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team.

India has not won a single medal at the year’s fourth and final ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol. Other than Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela finished fourth in the women’s 10m air rifle and Om Prakash Mitharval finished seventh in the men’s 10m air pistol events after making it to the medal rounds.