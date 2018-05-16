Badminton

China shuttlers down Japan to lift Thomas Cup

China, which boasts some of the world’s best players, was the tournament favourite despite not having secured the championship since 2012.

by 
AFP

China’s men took home the Thomas Cup on Sunday, clawing back to beat Japan 3-1 and compensate for their early exit from the previous tournament in 2016.

China, which boasts some of the world’s best players, was the tournament favourite despite not having secured the championship since 2012.

But its players faced added pressure when the national women’s team failed to make the final of the concurrent Uber Cup for the first time ever.

Both competitions were held in Bangkok at the Impact Arena, which filled up on Sunday in anticipation of a tough battle between top seed China and a scrappy Japanese team.

The contest did not disappoint. Japan’s flashy left-hander Kento Momota stunned world number five Chen Long 21-9, 21-18, giving the underdog team crucial early momentum.

It was the second time Momota, 23, had stunned Long this year after beating him at the Asian Championships in April in a continuing comeback. He was barred from the sport in 2016 after being caught gambling in an illegal casino but returned to action last year.

China’s deep bench rallied after the stunning loss, with world number three doubles pair Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan levelling the contest.

The 22-year-old singles star Shi Yuqi then stayed one step ahead of Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, jumping in the air for a smash winner to reach a match point which Nishimoto then netted to give Yuqi a 21-12, 21-17 win.

Clinching the third and deciding match was the world number four doubles pair Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who sprang back from a set down to achieve a nail-biting win over Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20.

Their teammates rushed the court afterwards in celebration.

The tall and imposing Li Junhui told reporters afterwards that part of the week-long competition had left him so worn out he was too tired even to change his shirt.

After failure to excel in the past two tournaments, head coach Xia Xuanze said he was relieved to move on.

“It’s a big relief and I can have a drink now,” he said.

Japan had been eyeing a clean sweep after the women’s side clinched the Uber Cup with an easy 3-0 victory against Thailand on Saturday.

But it was not to be, even though men’s coach Park Joo Bong said his players had exceeded expectations.

“It was a very good fight (but) finally we could not finish the win,” he said. “But I’m happy.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.