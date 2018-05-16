F1: Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco GP despite electrical problems

Daniel Ricciardo overcame chronic power problems to claim an emotional, cherished and redemptive triumph for Red Bull in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Two years after being deprived of victory by a bungled late pit stop in 2016, the big-smiling Australian led from pole to flag, on the way resisting pressure from Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari.

It was the Australian’s first Monaco victory, his second this season and the seventh of his career.

“You have done an amazing job there – you are our hero!,” said team chief Christian Horner.

“I don’t know how you did that. Unbelievable. Payback!”

Ricciardo, whose engine power was reduced early in the race, came home 7.3 seconds clear of Vettel after 78 largely processional laps with championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes, all the leading drivers struggling with tyre wear.

Hamilton’s lead was trimmed from 17 to 14 points in the title race.

Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who was sixth for Force India.

Another Frenchman Pierre Gasly came home seventh for Toro Rosso ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Renault, Dutchman Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull, who had started 20th on the grid, and Carlos Sainz in the second Renault.