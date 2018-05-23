French Open 2018

Meet Radu Albot, the world No 97 who wants to put Moldova on the tennis map

The 28-year-old has steadily worked his way up the echelons of world tennis in the last two years and is now in the second round of French Open.

by 
FRANÇOIS-XAVIER MARIT / AFP

World number 97 Radu Albot says that former Olympic canoeing champion Nicolae Juravschi is the most famous sportsperson in his native Moldova, but he might be on his way to taking over the mantle.

The 28-year-old has steadily worked his way up the echelons of world tennis in the last two years, and fought back from two sets down against home wildcard Gregoire Barrere on Sunday to claim his first win in the French Open main draw.

The road to his upcoming last-64 clash with 26th seed Damir Dzumhur has been an unusual one, with Albot admitting that many people in his home country have little interest in tennis.

“There is no other (Moldovan) male or female tennis player at this tournament, or at any pro, big tournaments,” he said.

“I have to say that it’s very difficult because in my country it’s very small and not very popular, not everybody knows about it. It’s very difficult to break through.

“Because everything I did, I did with the help of my parents... and without any big support, I would say.

“But I’m very proud that I’m the first one and hopefully the younger kids could follow my steps, and why not? Maybe some will be even better than me, which I hope will happen sometime.”

Albot reached the main draws of all four Grand Slam tournaments for the first time last season, capping the year in style with a run to the US Open third round as a qualifier.

This year hasn’t gone so well for the Moldovan though – he has lost 13 times in the first round of tournaments, including at three second-tier Challenger Tour events.

But a win over Bosnian Dzumhur in the second round could give him a high-profile potential clash against second seed Alexander Zverev, which would surely raise his profile back home in the capital of Chisinau.

Albot thinks he still has some way to go to become as well-known as eight-time world canoeing champion turned politician Juravschi.

“I would say the gold medallist at the kayak (is the most famous). His name is Juravschi. I think he did twice gold, and he’s the president of the Olympic committee at the moment,” he said.

“I think he is one of the most known and famous (people), in my opinion, in my country.”

Albot had lost at the first hurdle on his two previous efforts at Roland Garros and looked set to suffer the same fate when he trailed 4-6, 0-6 against Barrere.

But he battled back to take a close third set before storming to a 4-6, 0-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

“I managed to stay alive in the third set where it was also very difficult,” Albot added.

“The last two sets I think it was a little bit easier because he was a little bit feeling not so good.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.