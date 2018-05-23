French Open 2018

French Open, day 2 men’s round up: Wawrinka crashes out, Djokovic in second round

All the men’s singles action from the second day at Roland Garros.

by 
Stan Wawrinka. | CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka continued to struggle with form and fitness as he was dumped out in the first round by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday, a defeat which will send his world ranking plummeting.

Wawrinka, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year’s final and won the 2015 title, was beaten in a five-set thriller 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 by the Spanish world number 67 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by a knee injury and arrived at Roland Garros having won just one match on clay in Geneva last week, his first event in three months.

The defeat means that the three-time Grand Slam champion will slip from 30th in the world to outside the top 250 after the tournament, having failed to defend the ranking points he gained in 2017.

Djokovic storms into second round

Novak Djokovic opened his campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner was well below his best on Court Philippe Chatrier, though, and dropped serve three times against the world number 134 Dutra Silva.

Djokovic, whose form has been steadily improving since returning from a right elbow injury earlier this year, was still far too good for his opponent and will next play either David Ferrer or qualifier Jaume Munar.

“It was good to start this year with a win. I wasn’t at my best, he played with a lot of spin. I didn’t play very well, but I won in three sets,” said the 31-year-old.

The Serbian has not won a major title since completing the career Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2016, and lost in last year’s quarter-finals to Dominic Thiem.

Earlier, Argentina’s Marco Trungelliti upset Australia’s Bernard Tomic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Trungelliti, world No 190, lost in the final round of Roland Garros qualifying on Friday before heading back to his Barcelona home. But after knowing that no other losers of the qualifying round was there to replace Nick Kyrgios as Tomic’s first-round opponent, Trungelliti jumped in a car and drove back to Paris on Sunday night.

Results

1st round

Marco Trungelliti (ARG) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Marco Cecchinato (ITA) bt Marius Copil (ROM) 2-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-2, 10-8

Santiago Giraldo (COL) bt Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 3-6, 3-4 – retired

Novak Djokovic (SRB x20) bt Rogério Dutra Silva (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3

Ernests Gulbis (LAT) bt Gilles Muller (LUX x29) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Benoît Paire (FRA) bt Roberto Carballés (ESP) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (11/9), 6-1

Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-1, 2-0 – retired

Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Andreas Haider-Maurer (AUT) 7-6 (7/0), 6-3, 6-3

Guillermo García-López (ESP) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI x23) 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Jirí Veselý (CZE) 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

With inputs from AFP

