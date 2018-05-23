Indian tennis round-up: Karman makes a winning start in Thailand, Prajnesh loses in Italy

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who missed out on a place in the French Open main draw by entering a challenger in Italy, lost his first round match in straight sets to Salvatore Caruso.
Gunneswaran lost 1-6, 4-6 to his Italian opponent, whom he had beaten in the first round of the French Open qualifiers last week.
Closer home in Thailand, Karman Kaur Thandi, second seed at the ITF USD 25K tournament in Thailand, beat local favourite Nicha Lertpitaksinchai 6-3, 6-0 to progress to the second round. Her compatriots Rutuja Bhosale and Pranjala Yadlapalli, however, lost their first round doubles match to the Australian duo of Maddison Inglis and Kaylah Mcphee.
At the ITF F3 Futures USD 15K event in Singapore, Karunuday Singh, seeded eighth, went down to Australia’s Jeremy Beale in three sets.
Here all the results:-
Women
| TOURNAMENT
|RESULT
| ITF Hua Hin, Thailand USD 25K
| * Karman Kaur Thandi [2] beat Nicha Lertpitaksinchai (Thailand) 6-3 6-0 in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Rutuja Bhosale and Pranjala Yadlapalli lost to Maddison Inglis (Australia) and Kaylah Mcphee (Australia) 3-6, 6-1, 8-10 in first round.
Qualifying rounds at:-
ITF Luzhou, China USD 25K: Ashmitha Easwaramurthi lost to Meiqi Guo (China) [6] 6-4, 1-6, 3-6 in the first round.
ITF Obidos, Portugal USD 25K: Sathwika Sama lost to Maria Gutierrez Carrasco (Spain) [3] 3-6, 2-6 in the second round; Mahak Jain [4] lost to Anna Klasen (Germany) 3-6, 2-6 in the second round.
ITF Hammamet, Tunisia USD 15K: Sri Vaishnavi Reddy lost to Danai Petroula (Greece) 1-6, 6-7 in the second round.
ITF Antalya, Turkey USD 15K: Isha Budwal lost to Stephanie Belovukovic (Australia) 3-6, 5-7 in the first round.
Men
| TOURNAMENT
|RESULT
|ITF Uzbekistan F3 Futures USD 25K
|* Arjun Kadhe and Alex Lawson (USA) [2] lost to Ivan Kalinin (Russia) and Vladimir Korolev (Russia) 1-6, 6-7 in the first round.
|ITF Singapore F3 Futures USD 15K
|* Karunuday Singh [8] lost to Jeremy Beale (Australia) 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 in the first round.
|ITF Zimbabwe F1 Futures USD 15K
| * Kunal Vazirani lost to Joseph Imeh Ubon (Nigeria) 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vignesh Peranamallur [2] beat Mark Chigaazira and Richard Thongoana (South Africa) 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.
|ATP Challenger Vicenza, Italy
|* Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Salvatore Caruso 1-6, 4-6 in the first round.
Qualifying rounds at:-
ITF China F7 Futures USD 25K: Ritesh Dubey lost to Tianjia Guo (China) [2] 0-6, 0-6 in the second round.
ITF Spain F13 Futures USD 15K: Adil Kalyanpur [13] lost to Albert Roglan (Spain) [4] 3-6, 4-6 in the third round.
ITF Turkey F21 Futures USD 15K: Neeraj Yashpaul lost to Alexey Baryshev (Russia) [12] 2-6, 4-6 in the first round.