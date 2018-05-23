Mohamed Salah will travel to Spain to treat injured shoulder ahead of World Cup

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah will travel to Spain on Tuesday for treatment on the injured shoulder that wrecked his Champions League final bid and threatens his World Cup participation.

Egypt’s football federation (EFA) said Salah’s entourage had chosen Spain for a rehabilitation programme that Egyptians will hope helps the forward return in time for next month’s World Cup in Russia.

According to an EFA statement Salah will be accompanied by Liverpool’s medical staff “for the duration of the treatment period”, having “started his rehabilitation on Sunday”.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out the Champions League final in tears on Saturday clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

It was feared the injury had ruled Salah out of the June 14-July 15 World Cup, but on Sunday the Reds’ striker said he was “confident” he would be back in time.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud,” Salah wrote on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Egyptian media reported Salah wouldn’t kick a ball in anger for three weeks.

Egyptian federation officials meanwhile are set to pay Salah – described by the EFA as “the symbol of Egypt” – a morale-boosting visit on Wednesday.

Egypt, who were drawn in Group A, open their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on June 15, before facing hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The Pharaohs play a first warm-up match, against Colombia, in Bergamo, Italy on June 1.