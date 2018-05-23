Champions League

Simon Mignolet extends support to Karius, says fellow Liverpool keeper will bounce back

Mignolet said that the young German keeper should take some time off this summer and that every goalkeeper could relate to Karius.

by 
AFP

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is strong enough to deal with his Champions League final nightmare, according to team-mate Simon Mignolet.

Karius was responsible for two of Real’s goals in their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

The 24-year-old German threw the ball into Real forward Karim Benzema and it bounced back into the net for the opening goal.

He then allowed Gareth Bale’s harmless shot to squirm through his hands for Real’s third goal in the closing minutes.

Karius was in tears after the final whistle and has been subjected to death threats and vile abuse on social media since the match.

Mignolet has made his share of mistakes during his Liverpool career and lost his place to Karius earlier this season.

But he empathises with the 24-year-old German’s plight and has offered to help.

The Belgian international believes Karius is mentally equipped to cope and expects him to be fine when Liverpool return to action next season.

“I know how it is. You need a bit of time. The good thing about this final is that he will have the summer to take it and go forward,” Mignolet said.

“If he wants to talk then of course I will be there. Every goalkeeper can relate to him.

“I’ve been in this situation before myself and those kind of things you deal with yourself.

“The only thing I told him is that there is a reason we got to this final, and why we played in this final, so think about that.

“But of course it is very difficult to say anything to him and to let him grasp it.

“He’s only young. I’m sure he will bounce back. I think we have all the tools at Liverpool as well to help him with that.”

Find the positives

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is certain Jurgen Klopp’s side will make amends for their European heartache next term.

Lovren knows Liverpool’s run to the final was unexpected, but he says it underlined their emerging quality under Klopp.

“I promise that next year we will come back even stronger because I feel this team is growing every day.

“We beat the best teams in Europe. We beat Man City, who had a fantastic season in the Premier League.

“We showed again that Real Madrid respected us in some moments – they were defending quite deep.

“We need to find the positives. The manager is always positive. At the end, we will grow and I believe in this team that we can do it again next year.”

Until Liverpool’s star forward Mohamed Salah went off with a shoulder injury, Real were struggling to cope with the Reds’ incisive attacks.

And Lovren acknowledged the loss of their talisman – who scored 44 goals this season – was a hammer blow.

“It was also a big point when Mo was injured, it was a big change for us,” he said.

“Mo is one of the most important players for us and it’s not the same when you don’t have him on the pitch.

“The mindset is totally different when you have him on the pitch.

“It was difficult to accept that we, again, had such an unlucky moment with so many injuries.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.