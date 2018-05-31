indian sport

Bouldering: Tuhin Satarkar is showing India the way by solving one ‘problem’ at a time

The 23-year-old dropped out of school after 10th and works as a animal rescuer while following his passion for bouldering

In Bouldering, you search for problems (aka short routes); problems that allow boulderers (aka climbers) to push their bodies to the maximum. The journey could take you to Ladakh in search of an exclusive undocumented ‘problem’, it could take you to Hampi or to lesser known places like Idar – looking for boulders. Just boulders to us. But inspiring problems to the boulderers.

We’ve all probably heard of mountaineering or other climbing styles. Adventurers have been trying to scale peaks for many years. That spirit often embodies humankind’s will to move forward even in the face of unsurmountable odds. The challenges are lack of oxygen, exhaustion, wind, cold and a lack of will. Getting to those peaks, though, is far from easy.

But Bouldering is different. You are rarely more than 5-10 metres off the ground and you could do it on the boulder in your backyard (if you have one there). It is much more social too. Still it often involves a greater concentration of power moves (jumping around like Spiderman being one of them) and can rely more on the strength of the upper body.

Although bouldering is shorter, problems will often present more complex challenges that require great technical and problem-solving abilities. Think of it as a very physical puzzle. It can be an exhausting journey and requires a kind of manic obsessive energy. It isn’t commonplace but it is addictive.

An Olympic sport

Play

Tuhin Satarkar, who hails from Pune, recently conquered the most difficult boulders/unique rock formations in Idar Town, Gujarat as this place is totally unexplored - which makes it interesting to climb and open new boulder problems. See, we weren’t joking about the problems bit.

Satarkar had also become the first Indian to climb India’s toughest sport route – redpoint Ganesh (8b+) Badami, Karnataka but our interest in meeting him was partly due to the decision to include Climbing as a sport in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In 2016, we learned rock climbers will compete for gold on the world stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The announcement had mixed reactions – speed climbing has been making the rounds as a competitive event and sport climbing has it’s own fans but bouldering has a very different kind of fan base. But to complicate things, the event combines sport climbing, bouldering, and speed climbing for one medal.

Speed climbing, though, we learnt isn’t Satarkar’s thing nor is the competitive side of it. Part of the reason for that is that modern World Cup bouldering is now almost a parkour style. The problems are okay in terms of grade but you also need to decipher the problem quickly. And sometimes that’s a lot about luck.

Satarkar, though, likes to take his time. He likes to let it all sink in. He likes to experience the boulder. Of course, he takes part in competitions but for him the greatest joy is finding a new boulder; a problem and solving it; marking it on the map for others to solve too.

He recalls a certain problem that someone uploaded a photo of on the internet. It was a wall in Leh. He saw it and he wanted to solve it but before he could get to the problem, he needed to solve another problem: how does he get there?

“The Suru Valley is a special destination: the distance, altitude, weather as well as the terrain; and the best part is exploring the unknown,” said Satarkar. “But there was not much information available on how to reach there and how to get through the puzzling routes; the weather is also very unpredictable and the terrain is quite challenging. Eventually, we found the place. But imagine looking for something with a photo in hand.” he adds with a grin.

Play

In his own words, Satarkar dropped out of school after 10th standard because he felt he knew what his true calling was. Now, Indian parents – as a rule – will not let you do that. They’ll want you to get that degree so that you have ‘options’.

But Satarkar didn’t want options. He just wanted to climb and his parents let him. It helped that both his parents were climbers themselves. They saw a spark, they knew the pull and they, somehow, were willing to let go.

It wasn’t just that – as and when Satarkar has the time, the money and the inclination to climb, he sets off in his own vehicle, packs in the crash pads, ideally with three but sometimes just another person with him. He has retrofitted the vehicle with two beds, so life on the road is that little bit more comfortable. He is a Red Bull athlete, so that takes care of most of his climbing and travelling expenses but it still seems like the dream life.

Satarkar started climbing early – his parents built a climbing wall at home and that was it. Soon, a crowd started gathering at his place since that was the only climbing wall in Pune. The word spread, there was a climbing wall in town.

It was not until we made our way to Satarkar’s very own climbing gym did we realise that this guy was for real. I mean, think about it, ‘Who in their right mind climbs boulders for a living... that too in India?’

The climbing studio came about as a requirement because his home just couldn’t handle the influx of other enthusiasts. So they came up with a plan – a friend had the space and they decided to build the gym from ground up. It took around two months and Rs 10 lakhs to put together. But one look at it and you know it is a labour of love too.

It is a also a place for climbing enthusiasts to gather now. They gather in the evening, try out various holds and techniques, get stronger, get better.

After all, in outdoor climbing, there is no one to declare the winner. Climbers create new climbs and give them grades. The grades hold until another climber manages to do the climb. Then he/she can either confirm or dispute the rating.

For now, in India, Satarkar is doing all the grading but he’s hoping someone will come along and challenge those grades. That, for him, is when the fun truly begins.

