Sardar Singh, Ramandeep Singh return as Hockey India announce squad for Champions Trophy

The experienced trio of Ramandeep Singh, Birendra Lakra and Sardar Singh will make a return to the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands, with Hockey India naming a 18-member squad with a mix of experience and youth.
The trio was dropped by ex-coach Sjoerd Marijne for Commonwealth Games where India returned without a medal. However, the approach has changed with Harendra Singh taking over as coach.
The team will be led by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh under whose captaincy the Indian team bagged silver in the previous edition. It was India’s first podium finish at the Champions Trophy in 34 years.
“I think that was the closest we came to winning the Gold and most importantly beating Australia. Though we had to settle for a second place, it was a memorable tournament. This time too, we want to make it a memorable one as it’s the last edition of the prestigious event,” said Sreejesh.
Lakra will be joined in the defence by drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas along with Surender Kumar and newcomer Jarmanpreet Singh who earned a place in the squad after a stupendous domestic season.
“The team is a good mix of youth and experienced players. Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 is an extremely important tournament for the players to showcase their firepower as the team for the forthcoming Asian Games in Jakarta will be picked basis performance at the Commonwealth Games and the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018,” said chief coach Harendra Singh.
“While this team will be put to test against another Asian powerhouse Pakistan who we will face in the Asian Games, Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 will provide the ideal platform to see where we stand against higher ranked teams like Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands and Argentina in the lead up to the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018,” Singh added.
The squad
Goalkeepers
PR Sreejesh (Captain)
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders
Harmanpreet Singh
Varun Kumar
Surender Kumar
Jarmanpreet Singh
Birendra Lakra
Amit Rohidas
Midfielders
Manpreet Singh
Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (VC)
Sardar Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards
Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya
Ramandeep Singh
Mandeep Singh
Sumit Kumar (Jr.)
Akashdeep Singh
Dilpreet Singh