International Cricket

Mohammad Amir seeks ‘best memory of life’ as Pakistan aim to clinch Test series against England

The speedster, who was caught up in a spot-fixing scandal in England and was banned, playing an important role in his team’s win in the first Test at Lord’s.

by 
Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Mohammad Amir has had some of the greatest and undoubtedly the worst days of his career in England – sometimes during the very same match.

But fresh from helping bowl Pakistan to a crushing nine-wicket win over England in the first Test at Lord’s, the left-arm pacer hopes he can enjoy the “best memory” with a series win in the second and final Test at Headingley, starting Friday.

Amir, who burst on the world scene as a teenager, got his name on the Lord’s honours board with a six-wicket haul against England in 2010.

But in the same game at the ‘home of cricket’, Amir was caught up in a spot-fixing scandal at the which led to a jail sentence and a five-year ban.

That same season, Amir took three wickets for 20 runs in 11 overs at Headingley during a sensational bowling display as an Australia side featuring Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Michael Hussey and Steven Smith were dismissed for just 88 in the first innings of the second ‘neutral’ Test.

The match, which Pakistan eventually won by three wickets, saw Amir stake a claim to ‘The Ball of the 21st Century’ when an all-but-unplayable delivery that pitched on the middle-and-leg stump of Mitchell Johnson seamed away late to clip the top of the left-hander’s off-stump.

Amir, who helped Essex win the English County Championship last season when he also starred in Pakistan’s outstanding one-day Champions Trophy final victory over arch-rivals India at The Oval, has rarely hit those Headingley heights in Test cricket since his return to the international stage two years ago.

Amir, however, took five wickets – including four for 36 in the second innings – as Pakistan outclassed England in all areas to win inside four days at Lord’s on Sunday.

“It’s a big achievement winning Test cricket in England against England at home,” Amir said on Wednesday.

“If we win the series I think it will be the best memory of my life,” the swing bowler added.

‘Block out the noise’

Pakistan will be forced into a change, with Fakhar Zaman set to replace Babar Azam after the latter suffered a broken arm facing all-rounder Ben Stokes at Lord’s.

England have recalled opener Keaton Jennings in place of the dropped Mark Stoneman, who managed just 13 runs in total at Lord’s.

“You will only get judged on the amount of runs you score,” said Jennings, one of Alastair Cook’s 12 opening partners in the six years since Andrew Strauss’s retirement.

England made a late addition to their squad, with uncapped left-arm seamer Sam Curran called up Wednesday after Stokes suffered a hamstring strain.

Regardless of Stokes’s fitness, England may recall all-rounder Chris Woakes, if only to bolster their fallible batting, in place of fast bowler Mark Wood.

Despite their lamentable Lord’s showing, James Anderson insisted England could bounce back by squaring the series at the Yorkshire home ground of captain Joe Root.

The team received a barrage of criticism after Lord’s but Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, said: “The outside noise is always there, and it’s a bit louder when you perform badly.

“We’ll try to block out the noise – from whoever is shouting out,” he added, suggesting a “bit of a luck” may be all England need to improve on a run of six defeats in their last eight Tests.

If England are seeking inspiration, they could look to the Headingley example of the West Indies.

Last year, the tourists suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat against England in the first Test at Edgbaston, only to enjoy a five-wicket victory in the second Test as Shai Hope became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley.

England, though, might settle for one century by any member of their faltering top order, let alone two, right now.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.