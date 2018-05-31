‘Your legacy will never be erased’: Tributes pour in for Zinedine Zidane as he leaves Real Madrid

Having never not won the Champions League as the manager, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Thursday he was leaving the Spanish giants.

It was a surprise move announced just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.

“I have taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach,” the Frenchman told a hastily convened press conference, before adding he was not looking for another club to coach.

“This club deserves to continue to win and needs a change” he said, adding that he believed the “moment has come.”

“After three years the club needs another discourse, another method of working,” he added

“I don’t see myself continuing to win this year and I am a winner, I don’t like to lose,” added Zidane, who was under contract with Real until 2020.

“I have thought a lot about this decision and I can’t go back on it.”

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

Zidane, 45, has now won nine trophies since replacing Rafael Benitez in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in January 2016.

He was flanked at the press conference by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who said Zidane’s announcement was “totally unexpected”.

The tributes came pouring in for the legend.

As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top. Thank you for two and a half incredible years. Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/dO6bw74aA3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 31, 2018

Gracias Mister! It’s been a pleasure!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/99VzaBxUoV — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 31, 2018

#Zidane Simplemente darte las gracias por estos 2 años y medio como nuestro entrenador, has sido un profesional increíble al igual que todo tu staff.

He aprendido muchísimo como jugador y persona a tus órdenes, te deseo lo mejor y de nuevo #GraciasZidane #GraciasZizou pic.twitter.com/5wlLGmn5G0 — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) May 31, 2018

Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por mi y por el equipo. Ha sido un honor poder ganar contigo y aprender de ti durante estas dos temporadas. Te deseo lo mejor Míster. pic.twitter.com/anUoYMKGWU — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) May 31, 2018

Hoy es un día triste para los madridistas.😔 Nos repondremos!! 💪🏼 #graciaszidane pic.twitter.com/MnBb5s7fmH — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 31, 2018

-Took over from Benitez during a “crisis”.



-Ended up with a win %age of 69.8



-Won 9 trophies in less than 3 full seasons



-1st Manager to defend the European cup in the UCL era



-1st Manager to win 3 consecutive European cups in the UCL era#ThankYouZidane — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) May 31, 2018

It ended as it went on, with Zidane doing it his way, on his terms. His acumen was totally underrated while he was in charge, but he was in many ways the perfect Real Madrid coach, bringing stability & meritocracy that few others would have the clout to. Bravo Zizou. — Andy Brassell (@andybrassell) May 31, 2018

It will be a pretty tough act to follow Zidane and improve things. Maybe they should go for Pavel Nedved — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) May 31, 2018

Why is Zidane leaving Real Madrid?

He was a GOAT both as a player and a coach.

This man is too good to let go. 😭

pic.twitter.com/bkAGr0M2hP — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) May 31, 2018

Comes in. Makes history. Leaves.

It’s believable.

Merci Zidane — RMadridGirl (@RMadridGirl) May 31, 2018

As always, there was no shortage of humour as well.

Sam Allardyce, 2010: "I'm not suited to Bolton or Blackburn, I would be more suited to Internazionale or Real Madrid." Cometh the hour, cometh the Sam... — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 31, 2018

Zidane will manage France to a World Cup win and will walk away from football with a laugh. — Janusz Michallik (@JanuszMichallik) May 31, 2018

Bale: I’ll probably leave Madrid.

Ronaldo: I might leave Madrid.

Zidane: pic.twitter.com/cm1FH8MYGc — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 31, 2018