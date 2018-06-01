Intercontinental Cup football, India vs Chinese Taipei live: Stern test awaits Blue Tigers
Live updates from the first match of the four-nation cup being held in Mumbai.
Live updates
After 20 mins, Chhetri with another big chance but this time it’s saved.
The Chinese Taipei keeper comes up trumps this time as Jeje and Chhetri combine once more but the captain’s shot is saved by the tip of the goalie’s boot. Still 1-0 to India.
After 14 mins, India 1-0 Chinese Taipei - CHHETRI SCORES!
GOALLL, INDIA! And who else but Sunil Chhetri. A lovely through ball by Jeje, Chhetri with an expert first touch in the box and slots it past the keeper. It was coming. Great link-up play.
After 13 mins, India 0-0 Chinese Taipei
Big chance for Chhetri again, this time he fashions it himself. A lovely free kick and it’s just wide off the post. India getting closer.
After 8 mins, India 0-0 Chinese Taipei
Udanta was the one setup that chance for Chhetri earlier, but the Indian captain really should have at least hit the target. Poor miss by his standards. A bit scrappy since that early chance for India.
After 3 mins, India 0-0 Chinese Taipei
Chance for Chhetri early on, finds himself free in the box but cannot sweep the ball into the back of the net.
07:58 pm: It’s almost time for kickoff.
07:55 pm: Our correspondent Arka Bhattacharya is in the stadium in Mumbai and will be providing the updates for the blog.
07:50 pm: A little bit about India’s opponents tonight...
Coached by former Guam coach Gary White, Chinese Taipei are ranked 121st in the world but have witnessed a resurgence in the last three years. They hit their lowest ranking of 191 in June but have since then won 12 of their 21 matches to climb to 70 places.
White, who had masterminded a 2-1 victory over India previously as Guam coach, said, “India are a strong team and they’re going up step by step. Sunil (Chettri) is nearing to achieve a milestone. I hope he reaches it in the next two games but not against us (laughs). This tournament is going to add massive experience to our boys, more than any of the training sessions.”
In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, India lost to White’s Guam once and beat them 1-0 in Bengaluru in the return leg.
White, however, was of the opinion that this Indian team was a vastly different team to the one he faced two years ago, with a lot of new faces.
07:45 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first match of the Interncontinental Cup, where the Indian football team take on Chinese Taipei in what promises to be a stern test of the Blue Tigers’ preparations for the 2019 Asian Cup.