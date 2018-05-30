Indian Football

Football: India put a second-string Chinese Taipei side to the sword with a five-star performance

The Blue Tigers made light work of their opponents as Sunil Chhetri bagged a hat-trick in the first match of the Intercontinental cup.

by 
Indian Super League / Twitter

Mumbai: India romped to a 5-0 win in their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup as they waltzed past a second-string Chinese Taipei side at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday.

Sunil Chhetri struck his third hat-trick in Indian colours as Udanta Singh and Pronay Halder also got on the score-sheet for the hosts against the 121st-ranked visitors.

Constantine opted for a 4-2-3-1 to start, with Subhasish Bose handed a debut at left-back and Anirudh Thapa starting for the first time in India’s colours.

It didn’t take long for the home team to register as Chhetri played a one-two with Jeje Lalpekhlua before brushing off the Taipei defence to net the opener. Chhetri had gone close previously as Thapa’s cut-back saw him charging down on goal, only to sweep it wide.

Chhetri then bagged his second, as he played another one-two with Jeje and shot from the right, but opposition keeper Wen-Chieh Pan made an error, letting it in at his near post. Chinese Taipei struggled to get the ball out of their half, as the midfield’s ball retention let the team down.

Going into half-time 2-0, India started the second half in the same vein as Udanta Singh cut in from the right flank after neat footwork, and stroked it home, bagging his first goal for the national team. India made their first changes as Ashique Kuruniyan became the 38th player to debut under Stephen Constantine in his second stint, coming on for Halicharan Narzary.

Even though Chhetri’s shot off a gilt-edged chance was cleared off the line, the skipper made no mistake off a corner as Thapa, who had a great game, played a one-two with the Bengaluru forward off a short corner, playing his captain in. Chhetri then completed his hat-trick in his 99th match as he sent a shot straight through the middle. It was his first hat-trick for India in eight years.

Pronay Halder, coming back to the national fold after a long time, wrapped up India’s victory after a thumping drive from outside the box as the home team polished off their opponents.

India face Kenya next on the 4th of June, while Chinese Taipei take on New Zealand in their next match.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.