French Open 2018

French Open: Worried? I was thinking about lunch, says second seed Zverev after epic comeback

The German second seed saved a match point and survived a second successive Roland Garros scare.

by 
Charles Platiau / Reuters

Alexander Zverev insisted that losing to Damir Dzumhur at the French Open on Friday never crossed his mind – he was more concerned by what he could have for lunch.

The German second seed saved a match point and survived a second successive Roland Garros scare, coming back to defeat Bosnia’s Dzumhur 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Despite the pressure of attempting to become the first German men’s champion since 1937, and of trying to prevent Rafael Nadal’s expected coronation as an 11-time French Open winner, 21-year-old Zverev shrugged off fears of another Grand Slam let down.

“Mainly I was thinking what I was going to have for lunch,” said Zverev as he reflected on overcoming Dzumhur who had a match point in the 10th game of the fifth set, having also served for the match at 6-5 in the fourth.

“You try to win each point, you try to win each game. When you’re down a match point, you’re not thinking, Oh, how am I going to turn this match around?

“You’re trying to win that exact point to be able to continue the match.

“That’s more what’s going on in your head. It’s not about, I’m going to try to do this, try to do that in the third set, I’m going to do this in the fourth set or something like that. That’s not the way it is.”

Having needed five sets to see off Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the second round, the German endured another nightmare outing before claiming victory after almost four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He hit 73 unforced errors, dropped serve eight times and served up seven double faults before setting up a last-16 duel against either Lucas Pouille or Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

“It was an amazing, high level match,” added Zverev.

“It was the first time I have won on this court and I hope there are many more to come.”

Dzumhur, the 26th seed, was left to regret squandering a host of opportunities.

He served for the match at 6-5 in the fourth set only to be broken to love before battling back from 1-3 down in the decider to go to match point at 5-5.

That was saved by a nerveless out-wide serve from the German who held, then broke for 6-5 before claiming victory when the Bosnian hit long.

Dzumhur finished with 51 winners – the same as Zverev – but 68 unforced errors and was broken nine times.

“All I could do was keep fighting,” said Zverev who has now equalled his best ever Slam performance after also making the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

“He served for the match and I had to save lots of break points in the fourth and fifth sets.

“Sometimes you have to battle to get the win and that’s what I did today.”

For Zverev it was a 33rd win of the season, the best figures on the tour which has also yielded clay court titles in Munich and Madrid as well as a runners-up spot to Nadal in Rome.

In a dramatic – if error-plagued match – there was a worrying moment when Dzumhur accidentally collided with a ball boy as they both chased an airborne dead ball after two games of the fourth set.

The distressed youngster needed to leave Court Philippe Chatrier after receiving a consoling hug from the Bosnian player.

“I made a few mistakes which I really shouldn’t,” said Dzumhur.

“But that’s tennis. And that’s why he’s one of the best players today.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.