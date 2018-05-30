French Open 2018

French Open, day 7, women’s roundup: Muguruza eases into last 16; Kvitova knocked out

Muguruza, the 2016 winner in Paris and the reigning Wimbledon champion, made short work of Sam Stosur.

by 
AFP

Former champion Garbine Muguruza reached the French Open last 16 on Saturday with a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win over Australia’s Sam Stosur as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova stood one win away from renewing their longtime rivalry.

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit knocked Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova out of Roland Garros winning 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) to reach the fourth round for the first time.

The 22-year-old Kontaveit, seeded 25 in Paris, will face either Italian Camila Giorgi or US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the last 16 as she looks to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova made 57 unforced errors and served 10 double faults in an erratic display that saw her 13-match winning streak come to an end.

Spanish third seed Muguruza, the 2016 winner in Paris and the reigning Wimbledon champion, fired 15 winners past Stosur, the 34-year-old 2010 runner-up and former US Open champion.

After wrapping up the first set in just 25 minutes, Stosur only got on the board in the third game of the second.

“I knew this would be very tough against a former US Open winner and a player who has made the final here,” said 24-year-old Muguruza.

“If I didn’t play my best tennis, I realised that it would be very hard.

“Coming back here to Court Philippe Chatrier where I won two years ago always brings special feelings inside me.”

The Spaniard goes on to face Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine who knocked out Slovakian 19th seed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4.

Tsurenko has now reached the last 16 in Paris for the first time, equalling her best run at a Slam at the 2016 US Open.

Later Saturday, bitter rivals and former champions Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have the chance to set up a mouth-watering last-16 clash.

Williams, the champion in 2002, 2013 and 2015 and playing her first Slam since giving birth to her daughter in September, faces German 11th seed Julia Goerges.

Sharapova, who carried away the trophy in 2012 and 2014, tackles Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Williams last played a major at the Australian Open in 2017 when she won her 23rd major while two months pregnant.

She has dominated the headlines in the first week in Paris as much for her play – she came back from a set and break down to beat Ashleigh Barty in the second round – as for her striking all-black catsuit she has been wearing.

The 36-year-old Williams, now ranked at 451 in the world, boasts a 2-0 career lead over Georges.

It may not be easy on the eye with Williams’s renowned power-hitting up against the 29-year-old German who leads the aces count on the WTA Tour in 2018 with 212.

Sharapova plays on Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time in three years after being banned for doping in 2016 and then refused a wild card in 2017.

The Russian, seeded 28 this year, defeated Pliskova in their only other meeting at the Fed Cup final in 2015.

Pliskova made the semi-finals in 2017.

Women’s top seed Simona Halep, twice a runner-up, has been shunted out to Court 18 for her third round clash against experienced German Andrea Petkovic.

Halep leads their head-to-head 6-1, including a clash in the semi-finals in Paris in 2015.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.