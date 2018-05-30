FIFA World Cup

Manuel Neuer makes a comeback after eight months but Germany continues to struggle

The 2-1 loss against Austria means the world champions are winless in their last five games.

by 
Manuel Neuer reacts after conceding Germany's second goal against Austria | VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP

Manuel Neuer looks set to go to the World Cup, but Germany’s goalkeeper was unable to prevent his team crashing 2-1 to Austria on his comeback on Saturday.

Neuer has proven his fitness after being sidelined for eight months by a fractured foot in timely fashion, with four names to be cut ahead of Germany naming their final 23-man World Cup squad on Monday.

But the ‘keeper was powerless to stop second-half goals by Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schoepf after Mesut Ozil gave the Germans an early lead.

The result is a big concern for Germany head coach Joachim Loew with the World Cup to kick off in less than a fortnight.

The world champions are now winless in their last five games since suffering back-to-back defeats after losing 1-0 to Brazil in Berlin last March.

“It was a good comeback from Manuel after so long out,” Loew told broadcaster ZDF.

“The defeat is annoying, we did well in the first half, but we lost a lot of ball in the second half and made life hard for ourselves.

“A lot of things were bad today.”

This was Austria’s first win over their neighbours in nearly 32 years - dating back to October 1986 when Rudi Voeller scored West Germany’s only goal in a 4-1 defeat in Vienna.

After 259 days out injured, Neuer pulled off a string of saves in an impressive first-half display, but had little chance to stop Austria’s goals after Germany’s defence leaked badly in the second half.

The friendly came close to being called off after heavy rain in Klagenfurt delayed kick-off by an hour and forty minutes.

When it eventually got under way, Germany took the lead on 11 minutes after pressing the Austrian defence.

Ozil snapped up a poorly timed clearance kick from Joerg Siebenhandl and curled his shot back around the Austria goalkeeper to claim his 23rd goal in his 90th international.

At the other end, Neuer made his first save on 16 minutes to deny attacking midfielder Schoepf.

Austrian fight-back

Julian Brandt came within a whisker of putting Germany two goals up when he fired wide four minutes later.

Neuer then made a key save by pushing Florian Grillitsch’s shot around the post on 32 minutes as it was 1-0 to Germany at the break.

Loew made a change at the break when Bayern midfielder Sebastian Rudy, a prime candidate to be one of the four cut from the World Cup squad, replaced Sami Khedira at half-time.

Rudy was not to blame, but Germany lost their shape as the hosts came flying out of the blocks for the second half and kept the world champions’ defence under pressure.

Austria levelled when Hinteregger unleashed an unstoppable volley, direct from a corner, past Neuer unmarked at the back post on 53 minutes.

Germany’s goalkeeper was in action less than 60 seconds later to superbly deny West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic.

Loew tried to shake things up with a double substitution on 67 minutes, throwing on forwards Timo Werner and Marco Reus, but Austria took the lead moments later.

Stefan Lainer tapped back into the area and the German defence failed to shut down Schoepf, who fired past Neuer to the delight of the home crowd.

Austria have failed to qualify for the World Cup, while Germany face Saudi Arabia on Friday in their final warm-up before playing Mexico on June 17 at Russia 2018.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.