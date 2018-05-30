International Cricket

Bess, Buttler put England in command in second Test against Pakistan

Nightwatchman Bess made a valuable 49 while Buttler is unbeaten on 34 as they take England beyond the 300-run mark with three wickets in hand.

by 
Jos Buttler | Lindsey PARNABY / AFP

Nightwatchman Dominic Bess led a determined batting effort as England built a significant first-innings lead against Pakistan in the second Test at Headingley on Saturday.

England were 302 for seven at stumps on a rain-marred second day after Bess had made 49 in a match the hosts had to win to end the series all square at 1-1.

That left England 128 runs ahead after they had dismissed Pakistan for a meagre 174 on Friday.

Jos Buttler, dropped on four, was 34 not out and debutant Sam Curran unbeaten on 16.

No batsman has yet made a fifty this innings, with England’s highest Test total without an individual half-century their 315 against the West Indies at Port-of-Spain in 1986.

This match has featured just one fifty thus far, from Pakistan’s Shadab Khan.

But England batting coach Graham Thorpe was relatively happy with his team’s position, telling Sky Sports: “It’s hard to put a figure on it but if we get past a 150-run lead then brilliant because there is something in the pitch for the bowlers.

“We’ve seen that today – all our batters have got starts with no fifties,” the former England batsman added. “That’s disappointing but at the same time there has been one fifty in the game.”

Showing intent

After rain meant there was no play before lunch on Saturday, England resumed on 106 for two – a deficit of 68 runs.

England captain Joe Root was 29 not out on his Yorkshire home ground and Bess yet to score, after coming in late Friday following the fall of opener Alastair Cook for a well-made 46.

The overcast conditions – the floodlights were switched on to guard against bad light – promised to assist Pakistan’s bowlers.

But with England desperate to avoid a third straight Test series loss after reverses in Australia and New Zealand, Bess rose to the challenge again.

The Somerset off-spinner may have still to take his first Test wicket, but this innings followed the 20-year-old Bess’s commendable 57 on Test debut during Pakistan’s dominant nine-wicket victory at Lord’s.

Bess cover-drove left-arm quick Mohammad Amir for four, one of several boundaries worthy of a top-order batsman.

But there was fresh frustration for Root, however.

Having often been criticised for failing to convert his Test fifties into hundreds, Root fell for 45 on Saturday when, chasing a scrambled seam delivery from Amir angled across him, he succeeded only in getting a thin edge to wicket-keeper Sarfraz.

But when Bess swept leg-spinner Shadab Khan, England had the lead.

England saw their tea score of 199 for three quickly transformed into 212 for five as they lost both Dawid Malan (28) and Bess, who shared a fourth-wicket stand of 62.

Amir struck with his first delivery after tea when a ball of extra bounce took the shoulder of Malan’s bat and looped gently to Haris Sohail at first slip.

Bess was on the brink of another Test half-century when, trying to dab a quicker ball from teenager Shadab, he was well caught by Asad Shafiq at slip to end a 95-ball innings that included seven fours.

England should really have been 220 for six when Buttler, who had made just four, stabbed at Shadab only for the ball to burst through Hasan Ali’s hands at midwicket.

Not long afterwards, Buttler was hit flush on the helmet by a Hasan bouncer after missing an intended pull shot.

But he hit the next ball for four.

Jonny Bairstow too might have fallen in single figures when he was lbw playing no shot to medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for eight only to be spared on review by height.

Ashraf did dismiss the Yorkshireman for 21, however, when Bairstow edged to Sarfraz shortly before the new ball became available.

But the last over of the day saw Curran pull and drive two fours off successive Hasan deliveries.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.