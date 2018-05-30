Memories of 2004: The world when Sharapova last beat Serena

Maria Sharapova has not beaten bitter rival Serena Williams since 2004.
Ahead of their first clash in over two years at the French Open on Monday, we take a quick look at the main world events of 2004:
February
– At the Oscars, Lord of the Rings wins Best Picture, Sean Penn is Best Actor for Mystic River while the Best Actress award goes to Charlize Theron for Monster.
– Mark Zuckerburg creates Facebook with roommates in California.
March
– Terror attacks carried out by jihadists, linked to Al Qaeda, on four Madrid commuter trains kill 191 people and injure hundreds more.
– Four contractors working for the US army ambushed and killed in Fallujah as the Iraqi city is convulsed by an insurgency.
April
– Pictures emerge of American soldiers allegedly abusing Iraqi detainees in the notorious Abu Ghraib prison.
June
– Former US President Ronald Reagan dies after a long fight with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 93.
July
– Hollywood legend Marlon Brando dies at the age of 80 in Los Angeles.
August
– Summer Olympics take place in Athens.
September
– More than 300 people, over half of them children, die at a school siege in Beslan in Russia. The school had been seized by Chechen militants.
October
– Superman star Christopher Reeve dies at 52, nine years after being paralysed in a fall from his horse.
November
– George W Bush wins a second term as US President, beating challenger John Kerry.
November
– Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat dies in Paris at the age of 75.