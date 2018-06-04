Bengaluru FC have signed former FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos winger Kean Lewis on a one-year deal, the club announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had earlier trained at the Tata Football Academy for two seasons before heading to the United States of America to complete his education and pursue professional football. He had joined the U23 team of Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamos before switching to Laredo Heat.

“I am very excited on signing with Bengaluru FC,” said Lewis, whose first professional stint in Indian football was with Mohun Bagan. “I’ve constantly heard of how the club is set up professionally on and off the pitch. The football aside, I’ve heard so many good things about the management and it’s nice to be able to turn out for a team that is keen on improving every aspect.”

A versatile option in attack, Lewis has preferred playing on the left side of the pitch for most of his career and he’s confident of settling in soon. “The squad has some very experienced players and this is a big opportunity for me to learn and get better. I’m looking forward to pre-season and I’m certain I won’t take much time to blend into the Bengaluru style of play,” he added.

Lewis joins Bengaluru FC with a little more than two months to go before the club’s AFC Cup Inter-Zone semi-final clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr.