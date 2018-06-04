The world’s No 1 Test batsman Steve Smith said he was “struggling mentally” after being banned for 12 months from the Australian cricket team for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal two months ago.

The former Australia captain, along with teammates David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended by the country’s cricket board following events that unfolded at Cape Town in March during a Test match against South Africa.

“To be honest, I probably spent four days in tears,” Smith was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. “I was really struggling mentally and I was really lucky that I had some close friends and family members that I could speak to at all hours of the day.”

Smith, who turned 29 recently, was addressing students at Sydney’s Knox Grammar School about mental health.

Smith had given a tearful press conference after returning from South Africa, taking full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal. Later, he had announced that he would not be fighting to reduce the one-year ban after a severe public backlash in Australia and overseas.

“The people that I had supporting me through that whole time made a huge difference to the head space I am in now,” Smith added.

In March, Smith had said that he can be a “force for change” in the aftermath of the scandal. Smith and former deputy Warner will be seen in the inaugural Global Canada T20 tournament later this month as marquee players.