The Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi franchise on Monday announced trials for India’s first ever private residential academy dedicated to the sport. The academy, a partnership between Tamil Thalaivas and the Jeppiaar Educational Trust, will commence its first batch in July.

The academy, to be located at the Jeppiaar Engineering College in Chennai, will be home to 80 of the most promising kabaddi talent from across the region. The athletes will be provided with free training by the Tamil Thalaivas coaching staff. Indian kabaddi coach Kasinatha Baskaran is the technical director of the programme and will oversee the training along with his team in the first year.

Admissions to the academy will be based solely on merit, according to a press release, and players will be picked by the Tamil Thalaivas coaching staff. The academy management has identified over 1,500 potential candidates through a scouting hunt that commenced in the last week of May.

The selection will culminate in an open trial session to be held from June 8-10 at the Jeppiaar Engineering College. Additionally, candidates who are unable to attend the local scouting sessions can attend the open trial and apply to be one of the 80 inductees of this program.

Enrolled boys and girls, in the age group of Under-17, Under-19 and Under-25, will receive free education, housing and guidance on their health and fitness by a dietician-specified nutrition plan during the programme.

The campers will have full access to a state-of-the-art gymnasium and practice halls with new-age kabaddi mats at the campus, the press release said. Through the fully-residential academy, the students will have access to a free-of-cost, state-defined educational qualification with an option to pursue any academic discipline of their choice as per their eligibility.

“The biggest motivation for us to start a residential academy is the enormous untapped kabaddi talent in the country which is seeking guidance and know-how to pursue the sport as a career,” said Viren D’Silva, CEO of the Tamil Thalaivas. “...we are committed to the development of the sport at all levels and will be providing every talented child the opportunity to learn and eventually become a professional kabaddi player through this academy.”

He added, “The students at the academy will form part of our youth teams with the prospect of being a part of the Pro Kabaddi League and hopefully, in the future, the Indian kabaddi team.”

Dr M Regeena Jeppiaar, chairperson of the Jeppiaar Educational Trust, said, “We are glad to have partnered with Tamil Thalaivas to promote the development of a sport like kabaddi, which finds its roots in the state of Tamil Nadu.

“Kabaddi has a very large historical significance with the state and in order to empower young kabaddi talent, this is a vision we are very proud to be associated with. We look forward to housing India’s best Kabaddi talent at our premises and be a part of this developmental project.”