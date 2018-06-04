Rafael Nadal moved a step closer to an incredible 11th French Open title on Monday by seeing off German Maximilian Marterer in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The world number one’s 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over the world number 70 saw him equal the record of 12 last-eight appearances at Roland Garros, which was set by Novak Djokovic the day before.

It is the 35th time the Spaniard, who turned 32 on Sunday, has made the quarters of a Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal will face Argentinian Diego Schwartzman for a semi-final spot.

Top seed Nadal is now on his own in third on the all-time list for most match wins at Grand Slam events with 234 victories.

Schwarzman wins thriller

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman staged a thrilling comeback from two sets down to stun sixth seed Kevin Anderson and reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday.

The 11th seed was totally outplayed in the first two sets, but twice broke Anderson when the South African was serving for the match en route to a 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 victory.

The 25-year-old, who also reached the quarter-finals at last year’s US Open, will face either 10-time champion Rafael Nadal or German Maximilian Marterer for a last-four place.

World number seven Anderson, who was looking to become the first South African man to make the last eight since Cliff Drysdale 51 years ago, has now lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros on four occasions.

Order of play

Court Philippe Chatrier

1-Rafael NADAL (ESP) beat Maximilian MARTERER (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4)

3-Marin CILIC (CRO) vs 18-Fabio FOGNINI (ITA)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

11-Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG) beat 6-Kevin ANDERSON (RSA) 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(0), 6-2

9-John ISNER (USA) vs 5-Juan Martin DEL POTRO (ARG)