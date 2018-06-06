Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting will join Australia’s coaching staff for their upcoming tour of England, cricket.com.au reported.

Ponting will assist former Australia team-mate Justin Langer, who was recently appointed as head coach of the national team following Darren Lehmann’s exit in wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

“Ricky is one of the greats of the game, and since he was already in England doing some commentary we saw it as a great opportunity to have him join our team for this important series,” Langer was quoted as saying.

Ponting will juggle his coaching duties with his commitments as a commentator during the series.