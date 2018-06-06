India left-winger Halicharan Narzary on Wednesday said that the national team badly wanted to win the Intercontinental Cup match against Kenya for captain Sunil Chhetri, who was playing his 100th international game.

“We wanted to give Sunil a gift on his 100th international cap and that gift was qualifying to play in the final of the Intercontinental Cup and defeat Kenya,” Narzary told reporters in Mumbai. “Now we will take it one match at a time and aim to win the Cup.”

India take on New Zealand in their final round-robin match on Thursday before Sunday’s final.

Narzary believes the time that the team has spent together over the last three years has helped them gel as a unit. The core of the national team was dismantled after the World Cup qualifiers by coach Stephen Constantine, who brought in as many as 38 fresh faces.

“We’ve been together for three and a half years,” said Narzary. “Now, we’re getting to know each other and decide tactics. We’re trying to keep possession, irrespective of the opponent and trying to win the second ball.”

When asked about Ashique Kuruniyan fighting it out with him for the left-wing spot, Narzary refused to comment on the effect of competition on his game, but said that whoever was picked would have to work hard.

Narzary, a former Pailan Arrows product, started playing in his village of Kokrajhar in Assam before joining the Sports Authority of India hostel in Guwahati. “When my father passed away, I didn’t think I would play football, just help my mum with some odd jobs,” he said. “Then, one day, I saw some other children play and I told my grandfather that I could also play this game. But I didn’t have money to buy boots and a ball. I joined SAI and there I played with some one else’s boots.”

After playing for the AIFF developmental side for three years in the I-League, Narzary, along with future India internationals Narayan Das and Pronay Halder, joined the Goan powerhouse Dempo FC. Even though he didn’t start a lot of games at the beginning of his stint, Narzary said that senior pros such as Clifford Miranda inspired him to work harder and make the first team.

The former DSK Shivajians winger didn’t always play in his preferred position. He started his career as a striker, impressing one and all at the Under-16 national championships in Mahilpur, before getting picked by Colm Toal’s Arrows. Even though the work rate of a winger is higher according to Narzary, the freedom afforded to wide men is more, he felt.

Narzary stated that he was “very sad” with the way his Indian Super League team NorthEast United performed in the last season. “NorthEast United finished bottom of the 10-team group stage and lost 13 of their 18 games, winning only 11 points. We didn’t have a good season at the club. We lost many games. We tried very hard and I am very sad because I played for the NorthEast United for many years.”

Narzary also said he planned to closely follow wingers at the 2018 World Cup, adding that he is a fan of Lionel Messi.