Top seed and world number one Simona Halep defeated Angelique Kerber 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-2 to reach her third French Open semi-final on Wednesday.

Halep, the runner-up in 2014 and 2017, will face Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza for a place in Saturday’s final.

Muguruza, the 2016 champion, earlier thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals, condemning the Russian to her worst Grand Slam defeat in more than six years.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2014 and 2017 runner-up Halep, came back from a set down for the second time in the tournament to see off 12th seed Kerber who was bidding to become the first German woman in the last-four since Steffi Graf in 1999.

Two-time major winner Kerber raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set before having to rely on a tiebreak to nudge her ahead.

However, Halep proved the steadier player in the remainder of a tie which featured a total of 99 unforced errors and 12 breaks of serve.

In Thursday’s other semi-final, US Open champion Sloane Stephens will take on fellow American Madison Keys in a repeat of the 2017 final at Flushing Meadows.

With inputs from AFP