Kevin Durant scored 43 points as the Golden State Warriors moved to within one victory of a third NBA title in four seasons by beating Cleveland 110-102 on Wednesday.

The Warriors seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and can complete the first championship series sweep since 2007 by winning game four on Friday.

Durant also bagged 13 rebounds and seven assists as five other Golden State Warriors reached double digits in points, but none could surpass Steph Curry’s 11, who had an off-night from the three-point line.

For the Cavaliers, LeBron James bagged his 10th career triple-double of the finals as he notched up 33 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Kevin Love also netted 20 points as the Cavs who lead 58-52 at half-time, slipped in the second half as GSW outscored them 27-21 in the final quarter.

No team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

