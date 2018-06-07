India rower Swaran Singh may skip the upcoming Asian Games due to typhoid, reported the New Indian Express.

“He has not been keeping well recently. Hopefully, he will recover before Asian Games. He has been suffering from typhoid and some other small niggles. He was also having an infection in the ear, for which he was receiving treatment at SRMC in Chennai. He will most probably not take part in the singles scull, which was the initial plan. Depending on his recovery, a decision will be made if he can participate in a team event,” said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of the Rowing Federation of India.

At the 2014 Asian Games, Swaran bagged bronze in the men’s singles sculls category. Swaran, who narrowly lost to Dattu Bhokanal during the rowing nationals in December 2017, was recovering from a back injury as well that occurred after the 2012 London Olympics.

However, the latest setback for the rower has left the federation with a selection headache ahead of the games in August.

As of now, Dattu will be leading India in the men’s singles scull event, while Dushyant Chauhan will participate in men’s lightweight single sculls. He had won bronze in this category at the 2014 Asian Games. The RFI will be conducting a selection meeting from June 22 to 24 in Pune to finalise who will participate in which category.